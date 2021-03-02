‘Shouting and thanking God’: Decision to buy different ticket nets Guilford County widow $250K lottery prize

Where I can get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Barbara Johnson, of Gibsonville, couldn’t believe her eyes when she scratched her 20X The Cash ticket and saw a $250,000 prize, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I usually buy the $10 tickets but something told me to buy the $5 ones this time,” she recalled.

Johnson purchased her winning $5 ticket from the Quick N Easy on Burlington Road in Greensboro.

“I got home and scratched it off, which I do as soon as I get home,” said Johnson. “I saw the prize and I just started shouting and thanking God.”

She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $176,876 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“I lost my husband going on three years now so this will help me,” said Johnson. “I just bought a new car and I want to pay it off and I want to pay my house off. It means a whole lot. I’ll help my kids out, too.”

The 20X The Cash game launched in February with 10 top prizes of $250,000. Seven prizes remain to be won.