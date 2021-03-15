Shelby was found as a stray on New Year’s Eve as a puppy. Let’s make 2021 a better year for her

Meet Shelby! Shelby is a spayed female foxhound and is a little over 3 years old.

This girl was found as a stray on New Year’s Eve in 2018. Her finders were guessing she was dumped by a hunter that thought she was no longer useful.

The family that found her took good care of her but realized she needed more attention than they could provide with five kids in their home.

Shelby is an awesome girl! She gets along great with other dogs and would do best with kids that are 12 or older, no small children please!

She is larger, about 65 pounds. She is also house trained and can be crate too but she does not need to be.

Shelby is also spayed and up to date on all vaccines. She is Lyme positive and has been treated for a second round with doxy. Shelby is just fine and does not have any Lyme symptoms but as in humans it can flare at times or go dormant. She will need an adopter that is willing and able to provide what she needs if it does ever become an issue. It is generally just treated with doxycycline and is pretty affordable.

Shelby visited Doggos Dog Park and Pub and had a great time back in December! She loved playing with the other pups! Shelby is doing great in her foster home and learning better leash walking skills. She does great with the other dogs in her foster home and is OK with the cat but would do best in a home with no cats!

You can apply to adopt her at the Red Dog Farm website.