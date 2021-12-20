Shadow would love to come home for the holidays!

Shadow is our Pet of the Week!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Shadow has been waiting 124 days for his forever family!

This 1-year-old Patterdale Terrier Mix is hoping to find a home in time for the holidays. He’s never met a person he doesn’t like and he’s sociable with other dogs, too!

He absolutely loves to play and would thrive in a family that loves to go on adventures!

Shadow is up to date on vaccines, neutered, microchipped, and heartworm negative. His adoption fee is $95. You can call the Davidson County Animal Shelter for more information at (336) 357-0805.