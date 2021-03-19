Serval, 14 flamingos make the Greensboro Science Center their new home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No, those aren’t rose-colored glasses. The Greensboro Science Center has officially welcomed more than a dozen flamingos to Revolution Ridge.

On Thursday, 14 Caribbean flamingos arrived from the Fort Worth Zoo. The flock includes 12 males and two females.

Six male flamingos have already been calling the Greensboro Science Center home since they arrived last month from the Riverbanks Zoo, meaning that this addition nearly quadruples the center’s flock.

Flamingos (Courtesy of Greensboro Science Center)

Flamingos (Courtesy of Greensboro Science Center)

Flamingos (Courtesy of Greensboro Science Center)

One of Thursday’s new residents however looks very different: Kira, the female serval.

Kira was originally confiscated by Texas Parks and Wildlife before making her way to Greensboro.

Kira the serval (Courtesy of Greensboro Science Center)

Kira and the new flamingos will be part of the Greensboro Science Center’s big upcoming expansion, Revolution Ridge, which is set to open in late May.

“Our second arrival of Revolution Ridge animals this week went just as smoothly as the first. Our additional flaming flock walked straight in to their holding, and Kira made herself right at home and enjoyed a tasty snack of mice once she exited her crate,” the center said in a statement. “We are very thankful for the safe transport provided to all of our animal arrivals this week and our animal care team is really looking forward to getting to know all these new personalities.”