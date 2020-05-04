FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Noah Samuel Patrick Smith, Northern Guilford High School

Noah Samuel Patrick Smith is a senior at Northern Guilford High School. He is an Eagle Scout and an honor roll student. He will be attending the Lee College of Engineering at the University of North Carolina Charlotte in the Fall. Noah has been very active, volunteering in his community through Scouts and the GCS Service Learning Program. His family says they are extremely proud of the fine young man Noah has become and look forward to seeing the great things he will accomplish.

