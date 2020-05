This is Desiree Fields. She is 18 years-old and is a senior at East Forsyth High School. She is currently in the National Honor Society, Crosby Scholars and is the historian of Health Occupation Students of America. She is CPR and OSHA certified. She will be attending UNCG in the fall of 2020 and will be majoring in Nursing and aims to get her Master’s degree in Nursing.