FOX8 Senior Senfoff: Ivy Ray, Ledford Senior High School

Ivy Ray is a senior at Ledford Senior High School.

She is team co-captain of the varsity softball team, All Conference, All District and All State Softball, a Hot Stove Golden Glove Winner, a 4×4 relay winter track bronze medalist, All State Winter Track, a BETA Club member, a National Honor Society member, Member of the Ledford Panther Regiment, Ledford Wind Ensemble, all county band and all district band.

She is committed to Greensboro College to play softball for the Pride and study Exercise Science.