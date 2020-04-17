Breaking News
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Zy Dillard, West Forsyth High School

Senior Sendoff

Zy Dillard

Zy Dillard is a senior at west Forsyth High School.

He is a running back and will be attending Lenoir-Rhyne University.

