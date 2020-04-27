FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Zoe Parson, Middle College at UNCG

Zoe Parson is the daughter of Shannon and Trudi Parson. She attends the Middle College at UNCG in Greensboro, N.C., where she has been a 4.5 weighted GPA student all four years. She will graduate with honors and cords recognizing academic and student-athlete achievements. Zoe is a member of both The National Honor Society and The National Society of Collegiate Scholars. After 13 college admission acceptances and 7 collegiate athletic offers to play soccer at the next level, she accepted the offer and signed to play Division 2 soccer and to continue her academic excellence at Concord University in Athens, West Virginia, as a Mountain Lion where she will enter as a sophomore.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction