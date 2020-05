Zoe Collins is a senior at Friendly Home Educators in Greensboro, N.C. She is a competitive dancer with Dancers Edge in Kernersville, N.C. In the fall, Zoe will be attending YWAM (Youth With A Mission) Discipleship Training and Dance Internship in Brussels, Belgium. She hopes to be a dance instructor and choreographer in the future.

