FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Zachary Varner, Uwharrie Charter Academy Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: May 8, 2020 / 04:04 PM EDT / Updated: May 8, 2020 / 04:04 PM EDT Zachary Varner Zachary Varner is a senior at Uwharrie Charter Academy. Zachary has worked part-time for the last two years while attending school. He plans to attend Randolph Community College to become a firefighter after high school.