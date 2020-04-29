FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Zac Fuqua, Salem Baptist Christian School

While at SBCS, Zac has participated in the Service Club, E-sports Club, the RC Club, the AV team, Cross Country team, “Going Places” School Play, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club, National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars. He was on the principal’s honor rolls, was a Junior Class Mentor and received the Male Christian Leadership Awards.

Zac volunteers with several Winston-Salem ministries including The Winston-Saelm Rescue Mission and City Lights Ministry. He has served as a certified nursing assistant on a medical/dental mission trip to Guatemala with AVIS/Living to Serve Ministries.

Zac will be attending Forsyth Tech in the fall to complete his associate’s degree in cybersecurity with plans to work in the international mission field after completion of his bachelor’s in IT/cybersecurity.