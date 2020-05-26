FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Wesley Britt, Asheboro High School

Wesley Britt is a senior at Asheboro High School. He was a Junior Marshall, member of National Honors Society, DECA, Student Lift, Supreme Court of North Carolina Asheboro High School representative, Unsung Hero for fall sports, MVP for track in distance, MVP for cross country and All-Conference for track, cross country and tennis. He has also been on two mission trips to Puerto Rico and one to West Virginia after the 1,000- year flood. Wesley is a Blue and Gold Scholarship recipient from UNCG where he will attend in the fall and will be in the Lloyd International Honors College.

