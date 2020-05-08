FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Wes Tucker, East Surry High School Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: May 8, 2020 / 12:34 PM EDT / Updated: May 8, 2020 / 12:34 PM EDT FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Wes Tucker, East Surry High School Wes Tucker is a senior at East Surry High School and will be attending the College of Engineering at N.C. State University in the fall. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories ’Just keep pressing forward’: Girl partially paralyzed after brain bleed getting ready to go home Outer Banks counties announce date for reopening to visitors Video Grandfather Mountain set for limited opening May 15 North Carolina Zoo welcomes 5 critically-endangered red wolf pups Video Wild video shows praying mantis eating murder hornet Video FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Staff at Salem Chest Specialists Video More Must-See Stories