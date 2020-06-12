FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Tyrone Brown, High Point Central High School

Tyrone Brown is a 2020 graduating senior from High Point Central High School. His family tells us he was born with a learning disability and developed ADHD, but in spite of what was meant as a set back turned out to be a set up for greatness. He played JV & Varsity football and wrestled for 2 years both at Central. He is proud to be one of the first graduates in history to experience a masked drive-thru graduation. He sings in the choir at GFUBC and volunteers as a summer camp counselor. He will be attending GTCC as a culinary arts student and plans to transfer to a four year college to play football and further his career.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction