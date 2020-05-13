FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Tyra Merritt, RJ Reynolds High School

MariLu Ravel is a senior at Southwest Guilford High School where she has been a member of the Honor Chorus. MariLu is also a member of the National Honors Society and Math Club. In her spare time she loves attending concerts, singing/playing her keyboard as well as tutoring math. In the fall, she will be attending Elon University, majoring in music production and performing arts as a member of the Elon Fellows Program.

MariLu was the singing Weather Kid years ago with Van Denton!