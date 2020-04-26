FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Tyler Nahill, Randleman High School Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: Apr 26, 2020 / 03:19 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 26, 2020 / 03:19 PM EDT Tyler Nahill Tyler Nahill is a senior at Randleman High School. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Almost every animal with Guilford County Animal Services has been adopted For 40 years, she cooked Thanksgiving dinner for police. So they surprised her with a birthday parade Video Ryan Newman plans to make return to racing once NASCAR resumes Video Burlington man arrested after kidnapping, assault, police say 50-year-old Greensboro man shot, killed Video Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina now at 8,830; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad Video More Must-See Stories