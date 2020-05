Tyler McDaniel is a senior at West Forsyth High School.

He is a honor roll student and baseball player at West Forsyth.

Tyler plans to attend William Peace University as a student athlete on the Pacers Baseball Team as well as the Army ROTC program.

Almost 3 years ago, Tyler lost his Dad to brain cancer. This year of school has been really hard with all these milestone events, and his Dad not being here to share in them, his family says.