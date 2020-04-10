Watch Now
FOX8 Noon News

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Tyler Massey, Southern Guilford High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tyler Massey

Tyler Massey

Tyler Massey is a senior at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro. 

After graduation Tyler is joining the Marines

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter