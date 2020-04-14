FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Troy Brigman, Asheboro High School

Asheboro High School senior Troy Brigman, Cadet Major AFJROTC, will graduate this year and begin his military career. He is currently looking at the Citadel. The interview has been placed on hold due to the coronavirus. He will pursue a career in the military upon graduating from college.

Troy has been active in AFJROTC for four years and has received many awards. He was chosen as the Tuskegee Airmen Award recipient, Outstanding Flight Award for the best flight out of all cadets at COLS leadership camp, the Coln. Carleton Hall award, General Military Excellence award, Retired Enlisted Association award and several others. He also plays the euphonium in the AHS band, competes in drill competitions with the AFJROTC and does several community service events throughout the year. Troy is excited to begin this new stage of his life.