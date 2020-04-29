Watch Now
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Trinity Hatchel, McMichael High School

Trinity attends McMichael High School in Mayodan, NC. She has been a part of the basketball, tennis and softball teams. She is also a member of the beta club and Mu Alpha Theta, National Honors Society, and she’s a part of the Nursing fundamentals program at her school. She plans on attending UNCG in the fall for nursing. Trinity would like to tell all of the underclassmen to enjoy every second of high school because you’re not promised tomorrow!

