FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Trey Cooper, Randleman High School

Champ Ray Cooper III (Trey) is a remarkable young man both on and off the field. He has maintained a 4.0+ average throughout all four years at Randleman High School. He was honored as a Junior Marshall last year. He is a positive role model and volunteers at any chance given. He is respectful and responsible. Last year, he helped advance his team to the 2A state runners-up in baseball. Even though his baseball season was cut short this year, he is hoping for a bright future at North Carolina State!

