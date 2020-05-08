FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Tre Stultz, North Stokes High School

Tre Stultz will be graduating from North Stokes High School in Danbury, N.C. During high school, he participated in soccer and football, and was a student volunteer with SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions). His family says he has a unique style and always has a smile on his face. He is known for making people laugh and always having a kind word—for friends and strangers alike. He will attend Forsyth Technical Community College in the fall and plans to pursue Criminal Justice Studies. His family is so proud of the young man he has become and knows God has big plans in store for his future.

