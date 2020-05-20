FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Tequila Glasgow, Asheboro High School Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: May 19, 2020 / 10:14 PM EDT / Updated: May 19, 2020 / 10:14 PM EDT FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Tequila Glasgow, Asheboro High School Tequila Glasgow is a graduating senior at Asheboro High School. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories NCDHHS releases guidance for restaurants as part of Phase 2 reopening Video Small Business Spotlight: Petty’s Garage Video Greensboro police begin homicide investigation after victim dies Local minority-owned business struggling amid pandemic Video Greensboro man arrested, charged with murder in connection to homicide Events centers in the Piedmont Triad work to reopen safely Video More Must-See Stories