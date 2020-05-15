FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Taylor Wallace, Randolph Early College High School

Taylor Wallace is a senior at Randolph Early College High School. She is co-valedictorian and president of the SGA. She is a member of the BETA Club, National Science Honor Society, Rho Kappa, Phi Theta Kappa, and leads Students for Christ. At school, she volunteers as a Raven Buddy, Raven Ambassador and Peer Mentor. She is very active at Cross Road Baptist Church where she is a singer and musician for the Praise Band, member of the choir, leads Youth Praise and Worship, and leads the younger children in Music & Missions.

Along with graduating from RECHS, Taylor will earn her Associate’s of Science degree from Randolph Community College. In the Fall, Taylor will attend Liberty University to pursue a degree in Middle Grades Math Education and a possible minor in youth worship.