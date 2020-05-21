FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Taylor Jordan Squire, Early/Middle College at GTCC Greensboro

Taylor Jordan Squire, entered this world ready to show she could conquer anything. She had cardiac surgery at ages 3 days, 6 months, and 2 years old at Duke University Hospital. Today, she has successfully completed numerous college credits through dual enrollment as a graduating senior at the Early/Middle College at GTCC Greensboro. She has served her school community through the Yearbook Club, volunteered at Moses Cone Hospital, volunteered at Duke University Hospital, served as a youth usher at our church, and served as 2019 Zeta Phi Beta Debutante. She will be attending George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, in the fall majoring in forensic science.

