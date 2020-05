Tashaun Staples is a graduating senior at Andrews High School. He is an early college and honor roll student, the captain on the drumline and a member of Sigma Beta Club and Men of Andrews.

He plans to attend NC A&T State University, majoring in business information technology. He also plans to become a member of the Blue & Gold Marching Machine. He has set out to be the first in his family to not only attend but graduate from a four-year university.