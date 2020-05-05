FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Taijaé Eason, Page High School

Taijaé Eason is a class graduate of 2020 from Page High School. Throughout Taijaé’s four years at Page, she has grown and flourished a lot. Taijaé is the Co-President of FBLA (Future Business Leader of America) where she has been in multiple competitions. Taijaé has been accepted into UNCG where she will major in Human Development and Family Studies. Taijaé has volunteered in the community and works as an essential worker during these trying times. Her family says, “We are so proud of you Taijaé!! Continue to dream big, stay focused and strive for the best!!”

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction