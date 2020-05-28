Watch Now
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Sydney Wilson, Patrick County High School

Sydney Wilson is a senior at Patrick County High School. Sydney has been in color guard all through high school, a cheerleader all through high school, Interact Rotary, Green Team, Beta, Senior SGA president. Sydney passed her CNA state board in 11th grade and currently works at a local nursing home.  Sydney takes Honors classes and holds a GPA of 4.2. She plans on attending college and continue in the medical field. Her family is very proud of her.

