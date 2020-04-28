FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Sydney Hawkins, Rockingham County High School.

Sydney Hawkins is a senior at Rockingham County High School. She is a member of National Honor Society and Beta Club, and she’s Vice President of HOSA Club, and a Varsity Cheerleader. She also cheers and is an assistant coach at Greensboro All Star Cheerleading. Sydney will attend UNCG in the fall, majoring in Nursing with a minor in Communication. Sydney hopes to become a pediatric or neonatal nurse and an all star cheer coach.

