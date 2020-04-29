FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Sydney Barron, Early/Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro

Sydney Barron is a graduating senior from the Early/Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro. Sydney is a member of performing arts, National Honor Society, and has served on the Superintendent’s Council for four years. She has a weighted GPA of 4.5. Sydney was accepted to 8 schools, and received over $800,000 in scholarships, including 2 full scholarship offers. She will be attending North Carolina Central University on full scholarship as a Cheatham White Scholar studying biology.



