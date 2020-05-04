FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Sydney Aarin Hladilek, Rockingham County Senior High School

Sydney Aarin Hladilek is a senior at Rockingham County Senior High School.

Sydney was captain of the varsity football cheerleading team, she’s the president of HOSA and NHS. Sydney is also the deputy group commander for JROTC, and she also is a member of the student council.

She plans on attending a four year university (hopefully UNC) to major in Biology with further plans to be a pediatric physician and minor is Spanish.

In her “spare” time she is the SENIOR at The Academy of Dance (AOD) in Reidsville.