FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Summer Hill, East Forsyth High School Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: Jun 2, 2020 / 09:08 PM EDT / Updated: Jun 2, 2020 / 09:08 PM EDT FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Summer Hill, East Forsyth High School Summer Hill is a graduating senior at East Forsyth High School. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories High Point Municipal Building evacuated after employee tests positive for COVID-19 Video ‘Very unlikely’ full-capacity RNC will be held in Charlotte in August, Gov. Roy Cooper says Video 6 Atlanta officers charged after students pulled from car Video Tropical Storm Cristobal forms, could bring ‘life-threatening heavy rainfall and flooding’ to Mexico, Central America Video Motorcyclist killed in crash with minivan in Lexington Music industry leaders vow to pause business for a day in observation of Blackout Tuesday More Must-See Stories