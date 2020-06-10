FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Summer Cranford, Randleman High School Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: Jun 10, 2020 / 10:01 AM EDT / Updated: Jun 10, 2020 / 10:01 AM EDT Summer Cranford class of 2020 Randleman High School! Love you, mom ❤️ Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Fourth suspect in Winston-Salem murder arrested in New York Video Greensboro Science Center announces reopening plans Video ‘Gone with the Wind’ pulled from HBO Max until it can return with ‘historical context’ Video Christopher Columbus statue beheaded in Boston Video RNC narrows in on Jacksonville, Fla., to host 2020 convention; low-profile proceedings expected in Charlotte Video NC Senate passes new bill to reopen bars, gyms while giving governor power to re-close if necessary Video More Must-See Stories