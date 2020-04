Sumer Stanley is graduating From North Forsyth High School. She has been a straight-A student all through school. She has been a part of student council, dance club, art club, Honor Society, Dance Honor society and Art Honor society. She has also been co-captain and head captain of the dance team at North Forsyth. She plans to major in Dental Hygiene after graduating.

