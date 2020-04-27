Sophie Elizabeth Hensley is a senior at Rockingham County Early College High School. Not only will she be graduating from high school, she will earn an Associates of Science degree from Rockingham Community College as well. Sophie will be attending Appalachian State University in the fall where she plans to major in Exercise and Sports Science with the hopes of becoming an Occupational Therapist.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Sophie Elizabeth Hensley, Rockingham County Early College High School
