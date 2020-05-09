FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Skyler Belbin, Stokes Early College Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: May 9, 2020 / 07:08 PM EDT / Updated: May 9, 2020 / 07:08 PM EDT Skyler Belbin Skyler Belbin is a senior at Stokes Early College. She is a member of West Stokes High School lacrosse team. She will be going to Brevard College in the fall and has signed on to play NCAA Division III lacrosse with them. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Winston-Salem woman found dead in her home Rock legend Little Richard dies at 87 Video Winston-Salem woman dies following shooting, emergency surgery Wild experience: Bear breaks into cabin with guests inside Army National Guardsman serves while graduating from UNCG during pandemic Video FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Captain Trexler, High Point Fire Department Video More Must-See Stories