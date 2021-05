SHELBY, N.C. (WGHP) -- Wyshena Crank, of Shelby, made a quick stop for a soda last week and walked out with the latest $1 million Platinum 7s top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I stopped at the store to get something to drink,” she said. “And I thought, ‘Well, might as well try a scratch-off.’”