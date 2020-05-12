FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Sierra Meighan, Southwest Guilford High School

Sierra Meighan is a Senior at Southwest Guilford High School. She is a proud member of both the SWGH National Honors Society and National Technical Honors Society. She is very active in her church community, having served on the Kids Team and currently serving on the Production Team. Last July, she traveled to Marsh Harbor, Abaco, the Bahamas with her student group for a week-long mission trip. She looks forward to continuing her academic career as she finalizes her college decision.

