Siarra Walker is a senior at Northern Guilford High School. She was a captain of the NGHS Marching Band Color Guard. She was a varsity cheerleader during basketball season. She enjoyed volunteering at the elementary school as a Reading Buddy and enjoyed being part of NGHS dance. Her future endeavors are to attend Winston-Salem State University or North Carolina Central University and major in early childhood education.

