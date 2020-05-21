Watch Now
FOX8 10:00 News

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Seth Randleman, North Davidson High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Seth Randleman, North Davidson High School

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Seth Randleman, North Davidson High School

Seth is a senior at North Davidson High School. He is a member of the National Honor Society, marching band, jazz band, and Saxmas group. He has committed to Western Carolina University and plans to major in communications and hopes to become a member of the Pride of the Mountains Marching Band. Seth is active in the youth group at Friedberg Moravian Church and is a member of the board of trustees, brass band, handbell ensemble, and senior choir.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter