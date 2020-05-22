FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Selina Hicks, Southern Guilford High School Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: May 21, 2020 / 09:51 PM EDT / Updated: May 21, 2020 / 09:51 PM EDT FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Selina Hicks, Southern Guilford High School Selina Hicks is a graduating senior at Southern Guilford High School. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Parks are opening up around the Triad. Here are the rules you need to know. Video Burlington K-9 Talon healing well after ‘badly injured’ during arrest Missing man found dead in Buddle Creek in Davidson County High Point Fall Market extended to 9 days due to expected COVID-19-related restrictions Woman defends decision to have large party that was caught on police bodycam during pandemic Video Volkswagen apologizes for racist ad More Must-See Stories