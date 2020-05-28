FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Sean Clougher, Northern Guilford High School

Sean Clougher is a senior at Northern Guilford High School. Sean’s biggest interest during high school was music. He was involved in band during all 4 years at Northern where he played trumpet in the Concert Band, Wind Ensemble and the Marching Band. He was inducted into the Tri-M Music Honor Society at the end of his sophomore year and served as a Trumpet Section Leader in the Marching Band his senior year.  Sean will attend GTCC in the fall.  

