FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Sarah Torres, Western Guilford High School
Senior Sendoff
by: FOX8 Digital Desk
Posted: May 8, 2020 / 04:32 PM EDT / Updated: May 8, 2020 / 04:40 PM EDT

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Sarah Torres, Western Guilford High School

Sarah Torres is a graduating senior at Western Guilford High School. She will attend North Carolina State University.