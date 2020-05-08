Watch Now
FOX8 Evening News

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Sarah Torres, Western Guilford High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Sarah Torres, Western Guilford High School

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Sarah Torres, Western Guilford High School

Sarah Torres is a graduating senior at Western Guilford High School. She will attend North Carolina State University.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Follow FOX8 on Twitter