Sarah Mann is a senior at East Surry high school in Pilot Mountain. She is a devoted, hard working student that has earned her CNA while taking honor and college courses. Athletically she has played on the women’s tennis team the past four years, going to state playoffs 3 times with her doubles partners. In 2018 she & Abigail Martin went all the way to State runners up in 1A. Also, Sarah played 3 years on the women’s varsity basketball team. On top of that she is a member of the National Honor Society & holds down a job at Dairio in King. This fall she will be attending Appalachian University where she will study biology in hopes to later become a Physician Assistant. We are very proud of all her accomplishments. Go Cards,and Class of 2020!❤️
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Sarah Mann, East Surry High School
