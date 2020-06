Sarah Lynn Ficquette is a senior at Asheboro High School. She plays varsity softball at the school but missed out on more than half the season. She also plays varsity tennis. She is in Science Olympiad, National Honors Society, President of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Band officer where she plays euphonium. She is going to Liberty University where she will be majoring in business and communications.

