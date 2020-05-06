FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Sarah Elizabeth Harvey, Friendly Educators

Sarah Elizabeth Harvey, class of 2020, will be graduating with high honors from Friendly Educators. Sarah has served on many clubs and organizations. Sarah is currently serving as President of the Student Council and commits many hours volunteering in the community. Sarah has passionately enjoyed the sport of rowing during high school and rows for Triad United Rowing Association-Greensboro Crew. She competes on a varsity rowing team and practices the sport six days a week year-round. Sarah has her own pet sitting business, plays the violin, enjoys photography, loves music trivia, antiquing, reading, and spending time with her family. Her family says Sarah’s kindness and unstoppable drive will serve her well as her next step will be pursuing an “extraordinary” education at High Point University, while participating on the HPU rowing team, in the pursuit and fulfillment of her dreams.

