Sarah Bishop is a senior at Southeast Guilford High School.

She skipped 4th grade and has been dual enrolled at SEHS and GTCC the last two years.

She would have graduated from GTCC on May 7 with an Associates Degree in Science and received her high school diploma June 6.

Sarah planned to attend the GTCC EMT program this summer and go to UNCG in the fall to get her Bachelors degree before hopefully going to Med School.