FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Sara Long, Oak Grove High School

Sara Long is a senior at Oak Grove High School! She will be a part of the FIRST graduating class! What a year to remember!

Sara Long is actively involved in her school. She has served on the FFA for the past three years. She served as vice president and is currently the student advisor. She has shown turkeys in the state fair and won first place. She has shown goats and cows in the Davidson County Fair.

When she graduates she plans on attending Davidson County Community College for Medical Assisting.