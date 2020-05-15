FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Rylee Graham, McMichael High School

Rylee Graham is senior at McMichael High School.

Rylee is a scholar athlete participating in both basketball and softball for lady Phoenix all four years of high school.

She is graduating in top 5% of her class. Rylee is member of BETA club, national honors society, mu alpha theta, and a leader for the school’s largest club – Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Rylee will be attending UNCG in the fall with plans of pursuing a degree in nursing eventually becoming a nursing anesthetist.

In her spare time, Rylee loves helping out with Special Olympics, playing softball with the NC Vipers and hanging with her two miniature schnauzers, Rex and Sylvester.